India-EU trade deal: Pact to be signed today, here's what to expect from 'mother of all deals'

India and the European Union are on the cusp of sealing a landmark free trade agreement (FTA), with an announcement expected at the India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27. This deal, dubbed the "mother of all deals" by EU leaders, marks a significant shift in India's trade strategy and has the potential to reshape economic ties with its largest goods trading partner.

India-EU trade deal: The long-awaited deal

After nearly two decades of stalled negotiations, both sides are signalling political readiness to close one of the most complex trade pacts India has ever attempted. Senior EU leaders are already in the capital, and negotiators say only a handful of sensitive issues remain.

Officials credit the progress to a renewed sense of political will, with both New Delhi and Brussels recognizing the strategic value of a stable, long-term economic partnership amidst reconfiguring supply chains and reassessing dependence on China.

Tarrif negotiation on cars

One of the most notable aspects of the proposed deal is India's offer to sharply cut import duties on European cars. Currently, fully built cars attract tariffs ranging from 70% to 110%. Under the plan being discussed, peak duties on a limited number of EU-made cars priced above 15,000 euros could fall to 40% immediately, with a gradual reduction towards 10% over time. This move would open India's heavily protected auto market to European automakers like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, previously considered politically unthinkable.

What India wants from the deal?

India is seeking better access to the EU market for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, garments, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and processed foods. Many of these industries lost tariff advantages after the EU withdrew concessions under its Generalised System of Preferences in 2023.

India is also pushing for smoother regulatory pathways for pharmaceuticals and chemicals, access for IT and professional services, easier movement of skilled workers, and relief from double social security contributions. Sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy remain excluded, reflecting New Delhi's efforts to protect domestic farmers.

What the EU stands to gain?

The deal offers the EU deeper access to one of the world's fastest-growing large economies. European wines and spirits, currently facing import duties of up to 150-200%, are expected to see phased tariff reductions and simpler certification rules.

High-end cars, machinery, chemicals, medical devices, and electrical equipment will also benefit from lower tariffs and eased regulatory barriers. The EU is seeking clearer rules on services, procurement, intellectual property, labour, and environmental standards, as well as stronger investment protections.

The unresolved friction points

Despite optimism, several issues remain unresolved. India is resisting EU demands to eliminate tariffs on more than 95% of goods, signalling closer to 90% instead. Autos, wines, and spirits continue to be politically sensitive, with New Delhi favouring phased cuts or limited quotas.

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is a major concern for India, potentially imposing a 20-35% levy on carbon-intensive exports like steel, aluminium, and cement from 2026. Non-tariff barriers, including stringent standards, certification costs, and regulatory delays in Europe, are another sticking point for Indian exporters.

Even if leaders announce the conclusion of negotiations, the deal will not take effect immediately. It must be legally finalised and ratified by the European Parliament, a process expected to take at least a year and potentially face political hurdles. Investment protection and geographical indications are being negotiated separately, narrowing the FTA's initial focus to goods, services, and trade rules