India-EU summit: PM Modi asks leaders to support vaccine patent waiver, EU extends solidarity

The first-ever India+27 EU member states summit began Saturday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling EU leadership to support trade-related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS waiver at WTO for COVID related treatments and vaccines.

Last week, US extended support for the waiver, which came in the backdrop of PM Modi-US President Joe Biden's talks. The wavier will help in the production of more COVID vaccines helping ease the situation globally.

This is the second time this format of the meet is happening. In March, US President met with EU member states in this format. During the summit today, several EU leaders individually thanked India for the medical supplies last year as Europe battled the pandemic. All the EU leaders extended solidarity and support to the people of India and the government amid the COVID crisis.

Also read Switzerland extends solidarity to India, breaks silence on COVID vaccine patent wavier

French President Macron pointed out that India does not need to "listen to lectures from anyone" about vaccine supplies. He highlighted that India has "exported a lot for vaccines for humanity" while mentioning the situation in the country due to COVID. Spain PM Pedro Sánchez warmly recalled Indian assistance last year when Spain faced terrible times due to COVID.

Portuguese PM António Costa in the presence of all EU leaders proudly referred to his status as an OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India). Costa is the son of writer Orlando da Costa, who was born in Maputo to a family of Goan extraction.

Portugal is the President of the Council of the European Union and the virtual India-EU Leaders meet is being hosted by Portugal PM António Costa. Belgian PM Alexander De Croo greeted PM with "Kem Chho". 7,000 people of Indian origin people live in Belgium with a large number of Gujaratis in Antwerp, the diamond capital of the world.