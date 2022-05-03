‘India ended 3 decades of political instability by pressing a button’: PM Modi in Germany

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his three-day visit to Europe on Monday, starting his jam-packed journey to three countries from Germany. On Monday evening, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin.

PM Modi began his address by stating that he is in the German capital to neither talk about himself nor the Modi government. The prime minister further said that India has ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button

"I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he said, as per ANI reports.

The prime minister further added, “The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. After 30 years a full majority government was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019.”

"We are celebrating 75 years of independence this year. I am the first Prime Minister who was born in independent India. The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step and walking swiftly toward that goal," PM Modi said.

PM Modi will be visiting three European countries – Germany, France, and Denmark – in the span of three days this week. He will be meeting with the top officials in each country, improving the bilateral ties between India and Europe.

While speaking about the reforms introduced by his government, PM Modi said, “For reform, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward in all fields incl quality of life, quality of education, and others. The country, bureaucracy, govt offices are the same but now we are getting better results.”

On Monday, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | DNA Special: The diplomatic significance of PM Modi’s Germany visit