India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes...

Apple led the 5G handset shipments globally, accounting for more than 25 per cent share, driven by strong shipments of the iPhone 15 series and 14 series, reported news agency IANS.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes...
India has overtaken the US to become the world's second-biggest 5G handset market for the first time, behind China, a report has mentioned. Global 5G handset shipments grew 20 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of 2024, according to the Counterpoint Research. Apple led the 5G handset shipments, accounting for more than 25 per cent share.

Apple led the 5G handset shipments globally, accounting for more than 25 per cent share, driven by strong shipments of the iPhone 15 series and 14 series, reported news agency IANS. 5G handset shipments have been growing steadily and with the increased availability of 5G handsets in the budget segment, the emerging markets have witnessed high growth in this segment.

"India became the second-biggest 5G handset market during the first half, overtaking the US. The strong shipments from Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung and other brands in the budget segment were the main reason for this trend," said senior analyst Prachir Singh.

Samsung followed in the second position, capturing more than 21 per cent share, driven by the Galaxy A series and S24 series. Apple and Samsung took five spots each in the top-10 list for 5G models in the first half of 2024, with Apple taking the top four spots.

Other emerging markets also witnessed high growth in 5G handsets. Consumers in emerging markets are looking at 5G handsets as an upgrade to their devices, even in the lower price segments.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 63 per cent of the overall global net adds and commanded a 58 per cent 5G shipment share. In Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions also, 5G handset shipments witnessed double-digit growth. Research Director Tarun Pathak said that as the democratisation of 5G handsets increases with increasing 5G penetration in lower price segments as well as increasing expansion of 5G networks, this trend will further grow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

