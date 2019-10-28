India drags Pak to global civil aviation body as PM Modi, President Kovind denied airspace

India has taken Pakistan to global civil aviation body -- International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) - for denying the use of airspace for transit for President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Islamabad on Sunday announced that it will not be allowing the use of its airspace for PM Modi's flight to Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the development, a government source in India said, "We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to yet again deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country."

Explaining, "Overflight clearances are sought, and granted by other countries as per prescribed ICAO guidelines and India will continue to seek such overflight clearances. Separately, we have taken up the matter of such denial with the relevant international civil aviation body."

Under the charter of ICAO, unless its war, denying the use of airspace by singling out cannot be done by any country. Pakistan can be slapped with a heavy fine.

This is the second time since August 5 when India removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has denied the use of its airspace for PM Modi. Earlier in September, Modi was denied to permission to fly over Pakistan on his way to New York for United Nations General Assembly.

"Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action," government sources said.

Pakistan had also denied the use of its airspace for President Kovind's plane in early September during his 3-country visit to Europe.

Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 27 after India's counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26 on the back of the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian security personnel.

The closure that lasted for more than four months had caused considerable problem globally, especially to Afghans who could otherwise easily travel to India.