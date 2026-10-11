'India Does Not Change Security Policy Under Pressure': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hits back at Elon Musk over Starlink

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slams Elon Musk after he accused Mukesh Ambani of blocking Starlink in India, says India is sovereign and won't change security policy under pressure or social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who chairs a parliamentary committee, has hit back at Elon Musk over Starlink, saying India does not change its security policy under "pressure" after the billionaire accused Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani of running a monopoly that shuts out the satellite internet provider.

"India is a healthy democratic, sovereign nation; it does not change its security policy under pressure or social media," Dubey said on X in response to Musk's remarks.

Panel studied security risks of Starlink: Dubey

Dubey said his panel studied the risks the company poses. "As the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, our committee has understood the challenges facing the country's security agencies through Starlink," he said, adding that the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs and investigation agencies were being affected by "dangerous games".

Starlink, the satellite broadband arm of Musk's SpaceX, operates a network of low Earth orbit satellites that beam internet connectivity to small home terminals, useful in villages and border regions where fibre networks are costly to build.

India's approval process has moved in stages. Starlink secured a satellite communication licence from the Department of Telecommunications and an authorisation from IN-SPACe in 2025. Commercial service, however, depends on spectrum assignment.

Musk calls Ambani's monopoly absurd hypocrisy

Musk's remarks began with an attack on Ambani's supporters. "The ridiculous arguments by Ambani's army of Internet shills make no sense," he said.

"On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn't possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani's de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor," Musk said, calling it "absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole."

"The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does," Musk said.

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani": Musk's sarcasm and appeal

Musk then turned sarcastic. "Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India," he said, before asking whether Ambani would "nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete".

He added that many parts of India lacked internet access, "which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market". He added that "Starlink would change their lives for the better".

Dubey rejected that framing. "First, provide connections to the poor in your own country, America, at affordable rates, and then level accusations," Dubey said.

He also denied that money shaped policy. "If our policy were driven by money, we would have rolled out the red carpet welcome for you despite opposition from the security agencies," he said.

Can Starlink compete with Rs 400 India plans?

Outside the political dispute, investor Sheel Mohnot questioned whether Starlink could attract paying customers in India. "India has among the fastest and cheapest internet in the world, with remarkable coverage too," Mohnot said.

"For USD 4/mo you get 60GB of super fast internet that works perfectly even in my random family village," Mohnot said. That works out to about 6.7 cents per gigabyte, while Starlink's USD 27-a-month price in Rwanda, its cheapest market, is nearly seven times.

"I love Starlink and think India should give them a license, but I wonder how many people will pay USD 27/mo," Mohnot said.