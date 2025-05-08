India has destroyed Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet after attack on Jammu Airport.

India has destroyed Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet after attack on Jammu Airport. Sources say that at least eight missiles directed from Pakistan at Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighhbouring areas and most of them were intercepted by Indian air defence system.

Meanwhile, Jammu has observed a total blackout following the Pakistan missile attack. There have emerged reports of heavy shelling from across the LOC in area of North Kashmir. The Indian armed forces are retaliating effectively.

Moreover, there is a complete blackout at Vaishno Devi Temple - one of the country's prominent Hindu pilgrimage site based in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor

Pak's missile attacks come amid India's ongoing Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 innocent lives. In the early hours of May 7, i.e., Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), successfully destroying nine terror camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistan, in a desperate attempt to retaliate against Indian military action, tried to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

However, the attempts were foiled by Indian armed forces.India has also neutralised an air defence system in Pakistan's Lahore.