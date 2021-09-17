India denies e-visas to the citizens of Canada and the United Kingdom

As per reports, the Indian government has withdrawn the e-visa facility for the citizens of Canada and the United Kingdom. This comes as a reciprocal move after these countries decided to ban the entry of Indian citizens after certain states started seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A senior official belonging to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that post-Covid, UK and Canada have posed a lot of restrictions over the entry of Indian nationals in their country and many of the times, travellers have to face inconvenience despite several requests were made to the concerned embassies to take up and matter and resolve it.

"The e-visa facility to UK and Canada citizens have been withdrawn from the first week of August this year. Now, they have to apply for a regular sticker visa at the Indian embassy. Tourist visa is already suspended and people visiting India under other categories of visa now have to apply for regular sticker visas," said the official.

In regards to this, India had earlier denied the e-visa facility to Chinese nationals following the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in June last year.

(Agency Inputs)