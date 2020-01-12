India declares a day of national mourning on Jan 13 to honour Oman's deceased Sultan Qaboos

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his grief in a tweet, where he described the deceased Sultan as "a true friend of India".

As a mark of respect to Oman's deceased Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away at the age of 79 on January 10 (Friday), India has declared a day of national mourning on January 13 (Monday). The national flag will be flown half-mast and there will be no official entertainment on that day throughout India.

On Sunday, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read, "His Majesty Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman, has passed away. As a mark of respect, the Indian government has decided that there will be a day of state mourning on January 13 throughout India. The national flag is to fly at half-mast and there will be no official entertainment on that day."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his grief in a tweet, where he described the deceased Sultan as "a true friend of India". PM Modi tweeted out from his official handle on the social media website, "Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace."

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. pic.twitter.com/7QnGhM5lNA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away at the age of 79 on the evening of January 10 (Friday), state media reported on the wee hours of January 11 (Saturday). Oman has announced an official three-day period of national mourning to mark the passing away of the monarch and head of state.

Qaboos bin Said Al Said was the longest-serving leader in the entire Middle East and Arab states and had been ruling Oman for more than 50 years. He had come to power after ousting his father, Said bin Taimur in a bloodless coup - the 1970 Omani coup d'état, with the help of Oman's former colonial power Britain.

Since the Sultan had no children and did not publicly appoint any successor, the law states that the ruling family, the House of Al Said, will appoint a successor within three days of the throne becoming vacant, failing which a council will put in power the person whose name the Sultan had written in a closed letter.

In December, the Sultan had travelled to Belgium for what has been described as "medical checks". However, news agencies stated that even after his return, there reports of his deteriorating physical health.