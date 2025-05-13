INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the troops Tuesday at the IAF base in Adampur with the Russian-made MiG-29 and S-400 in the background, showing these intact.
India appears to have debunked Pakistan's propaganda of destroying the MiG-29 fighter jet and its air defence system of S-400 at Adampur, the second biggest air base of the Indian Air Force. The prime minister addressed the troops on Tuesday at the IAF base with the Russian-made MiG-29 and S-400 in the background, showing these intact. PM Modi visited Adampur a day after he addressed the nation and sent a strong message to Pakistan. He also interacted with the Air Force personnel. The Adampur airbase was in the thick of action as it thwarted drone and missile strikes by Pakistan.
Earlier in a press conference, Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, claimed to have inflicted "major damages" to at least 15 IAF bases, including the Adampur base of the IAF. He also claimed that the Pakistan Air Force inflicted damage to civilian airports. Chaudhary told the Dawn on Sunday, "The (26) targets included air force and aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhooj, Nalia, Bathinda, Barnala, Halwara, Avantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamoon, Ambala, Udhampur, and Pathankot — all of which sustained major damages."
However, the satellite imagery doesn’t show any visible damage to the air bases at Adampur, Avantipur, Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Suratgarh, and Sirsa in Haryana. In the brief war-like situation with India, Pakistan targeted at least 26 sites across the Western front from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to Rajasthan and Gujarat. It fired about 300-400 drones and missiles on the night of May 9. However, the IAF has claimed to have intercepted almost all of Pakistan's drones and missiles mid-air. If media reports are to be believed, the debris of destroyed drones and missiles was found at many places the next day.
Unveiling Hedgewar: A nuanced portrait of RSS founder’s life and legacy
Meet man from small village, who studied from IIT, work in top IT company, his salary is Rs...
Rupali Ganguly calls for boycott of Turkey for its support towards Pakistan amid India-Pak tensions: 'Can we please...'
Meet Khushi Shekhawat, CBSE class 12 second topper, who secured 100 marks in four subjects, daughter of retired Army officer, she aspires to be...
India debunks Pakistan's propaganda of destroying MiG-29, S-400, PM Modi addresses troops at Adampur with these in background
Australia announce its squad for WTC Final against South Africa, Cummins to lead, Hazlewood returns
Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal film is third Malayalam movie to cross Rs 100-crore mark in India after...
Why High-End Laminates Make Royale Touche a Favorite of Celebrity Interior Designers
Not Burj Khalifa, this building is world's most expensive, it is located in..., its cost will leave you SHOCKED...
VIRAL: Groom walks out before final 'phera' after mysterious call, what bride’s family did next will shock you
What happened that former Bangladesh president fled country in lungi at midnight? Details here
Peek inside Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's sky-high Rs 5000 crore, 17-floor mansion with helipad, private jet worth Rs 311 crore
South Africa announce squad for WTC Final against Australia: Check full list of players
Viral video: Dog patiently waiting for a banana treat from fruit vendor is the cutest thing on the internet
Bride and groom stunt dance on 'Ishq Di Galli Vich No Entry' song violate traffic rules but amaze internet; watch viral video
After India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina announces comeback tour: 'Most testing time of my life makes...'
India attacks THESE Pakistan Air Force bases during Operation Sindoor
India-Pakistan tensions: ISRO reveals how space tech played big role in Operation Sindoor, know here
This Indian film holds world record for most songs, much more than Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Taal, DDLJ, Rockstar, Mohabbatein combined, total songs were..
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals jaundice affected his brainstem, he now struggles with…: ‘I went on to lose quite…’
Meet Bollywood actress who is all set to make her Cannes debut at 77: 'I've finally decided...'
As Gold Prices Rise, Consumers Shift to Gemstone Jewellery — Khanna Gems Stands to Gain the Most
Ranveer Allahbadia shows Osama bin Laden's photo, calls Pakistan 'terror hub of entire world' on Piers Morgan show: Watch
CBSE 10th Result 2025 DECLARED, 93.66 % students pass, check direct link to download marksheet
Shalini Passi to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival with this Padma Shri awardee, his name is...
Virat Kohli makes first public appearance after retirement from Test cricket, visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan with Anushka Sharma, watch viral video
The Royals on Netflix webseries review: ‘Khoobsurat’ premise with good vibes
PM Modi visits Adampur air base amid India-Pakistan tensions, interacts with Air warriors, salutes their courage
CBSE Board results 2025: How to check class 10th, 12th results on Umang App, SMS, here's all you need to know
CBSE Board Class 12th Results 2025: Vijayawada tops with 99.6% pass rate, Prayagraj at bottom; Check full list here
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2025 Declared: 94.10% students pass, girls outshine boys
This country has a population of just 27 people, has own football team, army and..., not Vatican City, it is...
Meet Kapoor family member who made debut in Rishi Kapoor's flop film, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, still never became star, he is Raj Kapoor's..., name is..
Alia Bhatt pens emotional message for Indian soldiers, pays gratitude to ‘protectors’ amid India-Pakistan tension: 'The last few nights...'
Cricket Australia sends strong message to BCCI on foreign players' IPL return, says ‘Those who choose to play…’
CBSE Board Class 12th Results 2025 Declared: Here's how to check results on DigiLocker, step-by-step guide to download marksheet
CBSE 10th Result 2025 shortly, check direct link to download CBSE class 10 scorecard
CBSE 12th Result 2025 DECLARED at results.cbse.nic.in, 88.39% students pass, check direct link here
This man earned three times more than Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani after US-China trade deal, his net worth jumped by..., he is...
Meet only Bollywood actress who rejected Rs 600-crore offer, went against underworld don, rivalled Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor; now owns…, her name is..
Indian Railways introduces stricter rules for Emergency Quota reservations: Key changes you need to know
Meet UPSC topper, daughter of cook who worked also as daily wager to support her education, she chose self-study over coaching, cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...
Rajesh Khanna was full of 'complexities', surrounded with complicated people, he would have big expectations after giving expensive gifts, if not fulfilled...
Meet Alexandr Wang who left college at the age of 17 but now he is known as world’s youngest self-made billionaire, he works as..., his net worth is Rs...
World's most walkable city is located in this country, not Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Milan, Paris, Madrid, London, it is...
Viral video: This woman wears leaf dress while cooking, leaves internet stunned, netizens say, 'don't let Balenciaga...
Viral video: College students' dance on Aishwarya Rai's popular song 'Ramta Jogi' is breaking internet, netizens say 'mind-blowing', watch
Hyderabad doctor caught red-handed buying cocaine worth Rs..., here's how police arrested her
Viral video: Abhishek Bachchan says he misses Aishwarya Rai every second of the day
Donald Trump to visit three of the world's richest nations, they are..., his agenda will be...
Curious case of 58-year-old woman who marries AI Chatbot, purchases its lifetime subscription for Rs...
Bankrupt Pakistan may lose resources worth billions, nearly half of its land if this region gains independence, it is...
Mika Singh says Deepika Padukone should give credit to Himesh Reshammiya for her career: 'She doesn't like to admit but...'
Jackie Chan calls CGI stunts a 'double-edged sword': 'The audience is numb to...'
Zeenat Aman reveals Rishi Kapoor was made to look taller than her in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen: 'He was propped up on...'
Meet 92-year-old man behind 71 hospitals and 5000 pharmacies, was once moved by an incident due to..., his name is...
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, other Bollywood celebs to walk red carpet, when and where to watch, check details
Viral Video: Australian man calls Bengaluru slang ‘stupid’, netizens say, ‘They literally say...’
Big blow to Delhi Capitals as THIS overseas star might not return for remainder of IPL 2025
This is biggest shareholder in Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty, Rohan Murty, it is...
Meet Mr. Jio, dog who 'practically lives' in Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Drive mall; Watch video here
This man started as peon, took part in freedom movement, then built Rs 157000 crore empire, his product is sold in 54 countries, it is...
Meet one of the richest Indian women, who once led Rs 37137 crore company, awarded Padma Shri, her net worth is...
Air India, Indigo issue fresh travel advisory, cancel flights amid India-Pakistan tension
Viral Video: Giant snake climbs tree in South Africa’s wild, shocks netizens, its length is around...
Apple records highest growth of 23% in India in first quarter, its most shipped model was...
Virat Kohli quits Test cricket: Do you know how many runs star batter scored in red-ball format?
Cannes Film Festival takes big action against 'nudity', bans... from red carpet for 2025 event
IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17, Final to be played on THIS new date: Check revised dates and venues
Meet Wing Commander Vyomika Singh: Know her education qualification, career details, awards and more
Operation Sindoor: Read FULL text of PM Narendra Modi's address to nation HERE
Prateik Babbar breaks his silence on not inviting Raj Babbar to his wedding: 'My father and his wife could...'
Woman in UK suffering from back pain for 10 years, turns out it was...
India toughens stand on Indus Waters Treaty, this is what PM Narendra Modi said...
PM Narendra Modi rules out talks with Pakistan, US mediation, on PoK he said...
'After being hit badly, Pakistan military contacted our DGMO...': PM Modi celebrates Operation Sindoor win amid India-Pakistan's ceasefire
Not an era of war, but also not of terrorism: PM Modi in first address to nation amid India Pakistan conflict
PM Modi address amid India Pakistan ceasefire: 'Dirty truth of Pakistan...cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism'
PM Modi address amid India Pakistan ceasefire: 'No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore'
'Bahawalpur, Muridke universities of terrorists': PM Modi says in address to the nation today on Operation Sindoor's success amid India-Pakistan's ceasefire
PM Modi address on India Pakistan tension: I dedicate Op Sindoor to every mother, sister and daughter
I salute our armed forces, says PM Modi in first address to nation amid India-Pakistan conflict
PM Narendra Modi addresses nation after Operation Sindoor: Key Takeaways
'Our missiles, drones shook terrorists in Pak': PM Modi addresses the nation today on Operation Sindoor's success amid India-Pakistan's ceasefire
PM Modi address amid India Pakistan: 'Every terrorists now knows what is the price of removing sindoor of women'
UPI Down: Online payment services like Google Pay, Paytm face major outage, netizens complain
Kantara Chapter 1 actor Rakesh Poojary, 33, dies at friend's wedding ceremony: Report
Novak Djokovic sends two-word message on Virat Kohli's Test retirement post
Good news for Anil Ambani as his company secures 350 MW solar, storage project from...; shares rise over 11 pc
Who is Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya? Param Vir Chakra awardee to be portrayed by Varun Dhawan in Border 2
Did India ask US to mediate after Operation Sindoor? Will Donald Trump force India to talk to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir?
Kamal Haasan salutes Indian Army for Operation Sindoor, praises Modi Government after befitting response to Pakistan
'Great recognises great': Netizen reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's touching tribute to Virat Kohli on his Test retirement
'Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti see hokar jata hai'...': PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor success amid India-Pak ceasefire
Operation Sindoor: SkyStriker drones developed by THIS company of Gautam Adani's Adani Group used
Bad news for Delhiites, electricity bills to see spike of 7-10% during May, June
Indian govt issues 'high risk' warning for Apple iPhone, iPad users; check details
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane removed from Raees, Sanam Teri Kasam... amid India-Pakistan tension
Flower Moon to light up night sky today, know significance, timing, other details
Anurag Kashyap says he didn't have money for daughter's wedding, then this South superstar helped him