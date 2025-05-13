Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the troops Tuesday at the IAF base in Adampur with the Russian-made MiG-29 and S-400 in the background, showing these intact.

India appears to have debunked Pakistan's propaganda of destroying the MiG-29 fighter jet and its air defence system of S-400 at Adampur, the second biggest air base of the Indian Air Force. The prime minister addressed the troops on Tuesday at the IAF base with the Russian-made MiG-29 and S-400 in the background, showing these intact. PM Modi visited Adampur a day after he addressed the nation and sent a strong message to Pakistan. He also interacted with the Air Force personnel. The Adampur airbase was in the thick of action as it thwarted drone and missile strikes by Pakistan.

What did ISPR say?

Earlier in a press conference, Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, claimed to have inflicted "major damages" to at least 15 IAF bases, including the Adampur base of the IAF. He also claimed that the Pakistan Air Force inflicted damage to civilian airports. Chaudhary told the Dawn on Sunday, "The (26) targets included air force and aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhooj, Nalia, Bathinda, Barnala, Halwara, Avantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamoon, Ambala, Udhampur, and Pathankot — all of which sustained major damages."

Satellite imagery nails Pakistan's lies

However, the satellite imagery doesn’t show any visible damage to the air bases at Adampur, Avantipur, Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Suratgarh, and Sirsa in Haryana. In the brief war-like situation with India, Pakistan targeted at least 26 sites across the Western front from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to Rajasthan and Gujarat. It fired about 300-400 drones and missiles on the night of May 9. However, the IAF has claimed to have intercepted almost all of Pakistan's drones and missiles mid-air. If media reports are to be believed, the debris of destroyed drones and missiles was found at many places the next day.