India crosses 1 core COVID-19 tests milestone as cases top 7-lakh mark

The number of COVID-19 tests in the country have crossed the 1 crore (10 million) mark as the number of total cases crossed seven lakh on Monday, government data showed.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare termed the milestone of one crore tests a "significant achievement."

"This signifies the importance accorded to widespread testing and the focussed “Test, Trace, Treat” strategy with several follow-up measures taken in tandem by the Central government and the states and UTs," the Health Ministry said.

During the last 24 hours 3,46,459 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,01,35,525.

"This achievement has also been possible by the continuously expanding network of testing labs throughout the country. As on date, more than 1105 labs have enables people to undergo COVID tests. There are 788 labs in the government sector and 317 private labs," it said.

While there are 592 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs, including 368 government labds and 224 private facilities, the number of TrueNat based testing labs in the country is 421 which includes 387 government centres. The number of CBNAAT based testing labs in the country is 92, including 33 government labs and 59 private centres.

The ministry further said that the consistent and focussed efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the Central Government along with the states and UTs have led to the number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rise to 4,24,432, which is above 60%.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 15,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured, it said.

There are 1,71,145 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases. This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 to 60.86%. There are 2,53,287 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the latest updates provided by the states put the number of total cases in the country above seven lakh.