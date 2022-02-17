India criticises remarks of Singapore PM on ‘Nehru’s India’, says statement ‘uncalled for’

Soon after the remarks of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on “Jawaharlal Nehru’s India”, the Indian government has expressed its objection to the states, criticizing the allegation that half of the MPs in Lok Sabha have criminal cases lodged against them.

According to news agency ANI, the government sources familiar with the developments said, “The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side.”

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong was called by the Ministry of External Affairs over the remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore during the parliamentary debate, as per ANI reports.

While discussing how a democracy should work in a city and state, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong talked about former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and also mentioned the fact that a lot of Lok Sabha MPs in India have criminal cases registered against them.

Loong said in the Singapore Parliament, “Many political systems today would be quite unrecognisable to their founding leaders. Ben-Gurion's Israel has morphed into one which can barely form a government, despite four general elections in two years. Meanwhile, a stream of senior politicians and officials in Israel face a litany of criminal charges, some have gone to jail.”

He had further added, “While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though, it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated.”

These remarks drew sharp criticism from Indian government sources, according to ANI reports. While addressing a debate in the Parliament, the Singapore PM further said each succeeding generation must protect and build upon the system that the country has inherited.