India Covid Update: Over 80% eligible population receives both doses of vaccine

India on Friday achieved another milestone as over 80 per cent of the eligible population were vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccines, Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya announced.



"Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine! India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population. With the mantra of Sabka Prayas under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation against the coronavirus", the Minister said in the tweet.



India`s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 174.99 crore on Friday, with more than 32 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 p.m.



More than 1.86 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries which includes healthcare workers, frontline workers and those over 60 years have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, a Health Ministry statement stand.



India has started seeing declining Covid trends over the past few weeks. It on Friday reported nearly 16 per cent decline in fresh Covid infections at 25,920 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 492 new Covid deaths have also been reported during last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,10,905.



