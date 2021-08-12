India COVID-19 update: 41,195 new cases registered in last 24 hours, highest in one week

India reported 41,195 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a 7.4% jump from Wednesday's count. This is the highest number of daily cases registered in the past seven days. The country's caseload now stands at 3.20 crore. With 490 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the total death toll rose to 4.29 lakhs (4,29,669).

Kerala reported 23,500 new infections, Maharashtra 5,560, followed by Andhra Pradesh - 1,869, Tamil Nadu - 1,964, Karnataka - 1,826, West Bengal - 639 and Delhi - 37.

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,87,987 and now consists only 1.21% of the total caseload. As many as 3,12,60,050 people have recovered from the disease as of Thursday. As many as 52,36,71,019 doses of vaccines have been administered in India so far, the government said.

State/district wise COVID-19 tally

Kerala, which is now contributing to more than 50% of new infections in the country, registered 23,500 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 5,560 new COVID-19 positive cases.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 50,793 with 188 fresh cases, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 251, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

With 253 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,47,408, an official said on Thursday. With seven more deaths, the total death toll reached 11,150.

In the neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,835, while the death toll has reached 3,220, another official said.

Mumbai's Dharavi did not report any fresh cases on Wednesday for the third time in August, keeping the COVID-19 tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior BMC official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,03,636 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 105, health officials said.

Delhi reported 37 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The positivity rate in Delhi has declined to 0.06%, according to data shared by the city health department.