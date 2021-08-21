India COVID-19 update: 34,457 new cases registered in last 24 hours, active cases lowest since March 2020

India recorded 34,457 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data on Saturday. The total death toll has reached 4.34 lakh. Active cases in the country have come down to 3.61 lakh. Active cases account for 1.12% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Overall, the daily positivity rate in the country has been below 3% for the last 26 days. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.54%, the Union Health Ministry said.

Kerala reported 20,224 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 37,86,797 and the total toll to 19,345. Thrissur reported the highest number of cases 2,795 followed by Ernakulam 2,707, Kozhikode 2,705, Malappuram 2,611, and Palakkad 1,528.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country with COVID-19 reported 4,365 new infections and 105 fatalities in 24 hours.

The city health department data showed no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, while 57 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08%. Since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic, this is the eleventh time that Delhi reported zero deaths in a day.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 57.61 crores. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases worldwide have surpassed the 200 million mark.