India's COVID-19 caseload at less than 1 lakh for 4th straight day with 91,702 new cases

After a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now reporting less than one lakh daily cases of coronavirus. India recorded less than one lakh new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 91,702 new COVID-19 cases, with which the overall caseload rose to over 2.9 crores.

The death toll surged to more than 3.7 lakh after 3,403 COVID-related deaths were recorded on Thursday. Tamil Nadu remains the highest contributor with 16,813 cases. Active cases have dropped further to 11.21 lakh.

India on Thursday reported a record daily rise of 6148 deaths from COVID-19. The record COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday came after Bihar reconciled its figures and put the total number of fatalities caused by the disease at 9429 after verification.

The active cases of COVID-19 in the country have come down to 1,121,671 after 61 days and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 27,790,073, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the inoculation drive has picked up again as states received fresh stocks of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination was suspended in several states including Delhi and Maharashtra for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden said that his country had contributed 'more than any nation' to the global vaccine-sharing effort 'COVAX'. "We've supported (vaccine) manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India, and Australia, together known as the Quad," he said in a recent press briefing.