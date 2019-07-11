India continues its help for Rohingya refugees, provides houses to them in Myanmar

Continuing its support to Rohingya refugees, India has handed over 250 pre-fabricated houses to Govt.of Myanmar. These houses are for the displaced Rohingya returnees from Bangladesh.

Indian envoy to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the documents related to 250 houses to Joint-chairman of Returnee Resettlement Work Committee U Aung Kyaw Zan at a ceremony in Maung Daw of Myanmar's Rakhine State.

These pre-fabricated houses will be in northern Rakhine and the break up is 148 units in Shwe Zar, 60 units in Kyein Chaung Taung and 42 units in Nant Thar Taung.

Under Indian govt's project --Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP), 25 million dollars will be allocated for a period 5 years. Both India and Myanmar signed MoU for the programme in December 2017 and aims to contribute to the development of the Rakhine region.

The construction of 250 houses was the first initiative under the RSDP & another 22 proposals include solar power related projects, construction related projects & agriculture mechanization projects are under consideration.

In June 2019, India handed over to local Rakhine govt 40 computers that are being used in Sittwe Computer University and 15 tractors and crawlers for farm sector. In addition to this New Delhi has provided medical equipment at Sittwe General Hospital in Rakhine. Sittwe is a port city in Myanmar which is being connected with India and give a flip to economic growth in the region.

India's support to Rohingyas comes even as it supports Dhaka under Operation Insaniyat to deal with the massive influx of refugees.