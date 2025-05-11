The Indian Armed Forces confirmed shooting down Pakistani jets during retaliatory strikes.

The Indian Armed Forces on Sunday confirmed that several Pakistani fighter jets were shot down during retaliatory operations conducted between May 7 and 10. The confirmation came during a detailed press briefing led by top military officials, including Air Marshal AK Bharti, who said the jets were intercepted while attempting to violate Indian airspace and their wreckage landed on Pakistani territory.

The announcement was made during a media briefing on Operation Sindoor, where Indian officials stated that multiple Pakistani fighter jets were neutralised, though the exact number was not disclosed. The Indian Air Force acted swiftly to intercept the aircraft before they could cross into Indian territory.

“Our forces stopped them from entering. We certainly downed a few of their planes and inflicted significant damage,” Air Marshal Bharti said, adding that all Indian pilots returned safely and no Indian aircraft were lost in the action.

Providing further updates, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai stated that India had successfully targeted 21 key terror-related sites in Pakistan. He warned of stronger action if provocations continued: “If Pakistan doesn’t correct its course, we are prepared to strike again.”

On the Pakistani side’s casualties, Lt. Gen. Ghai estimated that 35 to 40 personnel were likely eliminated along the Line of Control. He clarified that India’s actions were aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure. “When Pakistan began targeting Indian military assets, we escalated with heavier weaponry,” he noted.

Commenting on the aftermath, Air Marshal Bharti remarked, “Our task is to strike the target, not count casualties. What matters is that our actions had the intended impact.”

The briefing also revealed that communication had taken place between Indian and Pakistani DGMOs. While a temporary ceasefire was requested by Pakistan and went into effect at 5:00 PM on May 10, it was violated shortly after with cross-border firing and drone intrusions. In response, the Indian Army was given full authority to respond decisively to any future violations.

