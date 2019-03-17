India confident Masood Azhar will get global terrorist tag

China has been blocking listing of Azhar as a terrorist since 2009, and again put a hold on his listing last week.

India is confident that JeM chief Masood Azhar will eventually be listed as a global terrorist and New Delhi will continue to work in the members of the UNSC for action against the terrorist.

But New Delhi has clarified that while it is ready to show patience, it will not be cutting any deal on Azhar's listing with any country as terror is a non-negotiable issue.

Despite the recent setback at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India is encouraged by the fact that 14 of the 15 members of the global body backed a proposal introduced by the US, UK and France in February. This indicates Pakistan's isolation and its indictment as a terror backer, said sources.

China has been blocking listing of Azhar as a terrorist since 2009, and again put a hold on his listing last week. The hold puts the issue in cold storage for nine months. JeM has taken responsibility for the killing of 40 CRPF on February 14 in a suicide attack.

WION has learnt that New Delhi is willing to give more time to Beijing and is touch with it and believes that China understands terror remains a major challenge and there are a number of terror groups located in Pakistan.

A govt source told WION, India will wait patiently and will not rest till Azhar is listed. Adding, New Delhi is prepared for a long haul.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to support New Delhi. The Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale was in Washington last week and met US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and National security Advisor John Bolton and raise the issue of cross border terror from Pakistan and use of F16s by Islamabad in an offensive action on 27th February.

The US has taken note of Indian concerns and agreed to seriously look into the matter and New Delhi hopes US will soon go public with Pakistan using F16s and AMRAAM missiles against India. The US pointed out the weapon system was given to Pakistan at an earlier period of the relationship when ties Islamabad was different from what is today.

The US appreciated the fact that India kept them informed in real time during New Delhi's counter-terror efforts and Pakistan's launch of military strikes.