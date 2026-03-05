Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack
After IRIS Dena struck, another Iranian warship sails towards Sri Lanka; will US attack it too?
India condoles Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, foreign secretary Vikram Misra signs condolence book
Who is China's Nostradamus? Did he predict Iran-US-Israel War? Know in detail
'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma, warns of dew factor
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Can India deliver and seal final spot? Men in Blue face England in repeat of last two semi-finals
Fresh controversy rocks Pakistan camp: T20 World Cup player fined over misconduct with female hotel staff in Sri Lanka
Kashmir-based start-up bets on laser power beaming to power devices without wires
Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran conflict: 'No nationality, no conditions, just humanity'
Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight in pink saree at brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding; her dance from mehendi ceremony goes viral; Watch
INDIA
India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed condolences on the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was Iran's supreme leader for almost 40 years, Thursday as he signed the condolence book at the Iran Embassy in New Delhi.
India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed condolences on the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was Iran's supreme leader for almost 40 years, Thursday as he signed the condolence book at the Iran Embassy in New Delhi. The move marks India's first diplomatic reaction since the former Supreme Leader's death last Saturday. Misri also met the Iran ambassador.