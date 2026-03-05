INDIA

India condoles Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, foreign secretary Vikram Misra signs condolence book

India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed condolences on the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was Iran's supreme leader for almost 40 years, Thursday as he signed the condolence book at the Iran Embassy in New Delhi.

