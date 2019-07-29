India condemns terrorist attack on office of Afghanistan's VP candidate

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

India condemns terrorist attack on office of Afghanistan's VP candidate

The political office of the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's running mate was hit in the attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2019, 01:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on the political office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's running mate Amrullah Saleh.

The attack came on the first day of campaigning for Afghan presidential elections.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul today in which a number of innocent Afghans were killed. India expresses its deepest condolences with the families of the deceased," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"This dastardly attack was also aimed at undermining the constitutional and democratic processes and institutions in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve enduring peace, security and stability in the country, it added. 

According to reports by local media, the political office of the Afghan president's running mate was targeted in the attack.

While Saleh was not hurt, two people were killed in the attack which involved a bomb blast and firing. 

Saleh was "evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location," Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said. 

Commenting on the attack, President Ghani in a tweet said, "My brother, true son of the Afghan soil and first VP candidate of my electoral team @AmrullahSaleh2  has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state. We are relieved and thank the almighty that attack has failed."

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

National Mango Day 2023: Five key health benefits of different varieties of Mangoes

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

IPS Sakshi Verma: Cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, now worst nightmare of drug peddlers; success story of ‘Lady Singham’

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE