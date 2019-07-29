India condemns terrorist attack on office of Afghanistan's VP candidate

The political office of the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani's running mate was hit in the attack.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on the political office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's running mate Amrullah Saleh.

The attack came on the first day of campaigning for Afghan presidential elections.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul today in which a number of innocent Afghans were killed. India expresses its deepest condolences with the families of the deceased," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"This dastardly attack was also aimed at undermining the constitutional and democratic processes and institutions in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve enduring peace, security and stability in the country, it added.

According to reports by local media, the political office of the Afghan president's running mate was targeted in the attack.

While Saleh was not hurt, two people were killed in the attack which involved a bomb blast and firing.

Saleh was "evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location," Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said.

Commenting on the attack, President Ghani in a tweet said, "My brother, true son of the Afghan soil and first VP candidate of my electoral team @AmrullahSaleh2 has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state. We are relieved and thank the almighty that attack has failed."