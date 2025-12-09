India condemns Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan that killed civilians; MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, ‘we support Independence of…’

India reiterated its strong backing for Afghanistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, condemning reports of Afghan civilian casualties during continuing clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Addressing questions at a regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan."

His comments came amid days of cross-border fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces, with both sides accusing each other of provoking the violence.

Tensions increased after recent efforts by Saudi Arabia to mediate a ceasefire between Kabul and Islamabad failed to make progress.

On social media, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that Pakistan carried out attacks in the Spin Boldak area of Kandahar province late Friday, drawing a military response from Afghan forces.

"Unfortunately, this evening the Pakistani side once again launched attacks towards Afghanistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, prompting the Islamic Emirate forces to respond," Mujahid posted on X.

Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported that local officials in Spin Boldak claimed Afghan forces retaliated following what they said was an overnight strike targeting civilians, resulting in casualties and damage.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, head of information for

Spin Boldak district, said, "Pakistan targetted civilian infrastructure and the local population. In these attacks, five people were killed and five others injured. Pakistan initiated the aggression, prompting a response from Islamic Emirate forces.

Although we halted the fighting, they continued striking civilian targets."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, citing a senior official in Quetta who spoke anonymously, reported that the exchange of fire began around 10 pm on Friday and continued well into the night.

Previous negotiations mediated by Turkey and Qatar also failed to produce an agreement on a long-term ceasefire, according to reports.

The border area has remained tense for more than a month, with Pakistan accused of launching multiple air operations inside Afghan territory as hostilities persist.



(ANI Inputs)