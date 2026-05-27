India condemns Pakistan-China joint statement on Jammu and Kashmir, responds sharply on CPEC

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned CPEC projects located in Indian territory, calling them an attempt to legitimise Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has sharply objected to China and Pakistan’s recent joint statement referencing Jammu and Kashmir. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Tuesday that India’s position is unchanged: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have always been and will remain integral parts of India.

“No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same,” he added.

MEA condemns CPEC projects strongly​

Randhir Jaiswal also condemned CPEC projects located in Indian territory, calling them an attempt to legitimize Pakistan’s illegal occupation. India, he said, strongly rejects any such moves that undermine its sovereignty and has raised the issue with both countries repeatedly.

“We have also seen references to the so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' between China and Pakistan,” the MEA statement further read, “As the two countries do not share any boundary, the question of so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' does not arise. India has never recognised the so-called 1963 boundary agreement between Pakistan and China.”

Pakistan reaffirms one China policy

It’s worth noting that the joint statement’s mentions of J&K and “trans-boundary water resources” suggest Beijing is using both the Kashmir issue and water disputes to curry favor with its close ally Islamabad.

The reason for these references is clear: Beijing also wants Islamabad to permit Gwadar to operate as a Chinese naval base in the North Arabian Sea, near the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

India, meanwhile, has once again voiced opposition to the illegal China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and to Pakistan’s unlawful transfer of 5,180 sq km of territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963.

The Pakistan-China joint statement came out Tuesday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China from May 23-26. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang held separate talks with PM Shehbaz, and both sides said they reached a new broad consensus to further deepen the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.