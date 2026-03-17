Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut, requested superstar 'don't hate me': 'She took offence'
Not Abhishek Sharma, this 27-year-old player likely to captain Kavya Maran's SRH in Pat Cummins' absence in IPL 2026
How to Evaluate a Location Before Buying a Home in Mumbai?
Epstein Files: Delhi High Court directs to remove social media posts linking Hardeep Puri's daughter to Jeffrey Epstein, details here
Brian Ferdinand Discusses Lessons FromEchoTrade and the Changing Landscape of Financial Markets
From Personal Tragedy to Reinventing Workplace Culture: The Story Behind Elrin
Rajashiva Ramalingam: Driving Enterprise Logistics Transformation Through SAP Transportation Management Innovation
India condemns Pakistan bombing on Aghanistan in Kabul's hospital, killing 400; MEA says, 'Dressing up massacre as a military operation'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomes BJP's Nitin Nabin to Rajya Sabha says his presence 'will infuse new strength'
Navnindra Behl, Kangana Ranaut's dadi from Queen, veteran actor, passes away at 76, son Kanu Behl pays heartfelt note
INDIA
India has strongly condemned Pakistan over a airstrike on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul, killing 400 people. The horrific visuals of the attack, with several burnt bodies have emerged. MEA in a statement called it a "barbaric" attack.
India has strongly condemned Pakistan over a airstrike on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul, killing 400 people. The horrific visuals of the attack, with several burnt bodies have emerged. MEA in a statement called it a "barbaric" attack. The incident occured at Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital where over 2000-bed rehabilitation facilities were destroyed, as per Taliba government.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the statement on X, and wrote, "Our statement on Pakistan’s cowardly targeting of Kabul Hospital."The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16. This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."
Calling it 'heinous act of aggression by Pakistan', MEA said, the attack is also a "blatant assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability. It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."
"That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients. The international community must hold the perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and ensure that the wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay," MEA added.
MEA also said, "India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, wishes a swift recovery to those injured, and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment. We also reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan."
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban government in Afghanistan claimed that Pak military regime carried out an airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. He also said that large-scale damage was caused to the medical facility. However, Pakistan rejected targeting hospital and said its armed forces carried out “precision airstrikes” on targeted Taliban military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar.