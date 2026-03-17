India condemns Pakistan bombing on Aghanistan in Kabul's hospital, killing 400; MEA says, 'Dressing up massacre as a military operation'

India has strongly condemned Pakistan over a airstrike on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul, killing 400 people. The horrific visuals of the attack, with several burnt bodies have emerged. MEA in a statement called it a "barbaric" attack.

India has strongly condemned Pakistan over a airstrike on a hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul, killing 400 people. The horrific visuals of the attack, with several burnt bodies have emerged. MEA in a statement called it a "barbaric" attack. The incident occured at Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital where over 2000-bed rehabilitation facilities were destroyed, as per Taliba government.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the statement on X, and wrote, "Our statement on Pakistan’s cowardly targeting of Kabul Hospital."The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16. This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."

Calling it 'heinous act of aggression by Pakistan', MEA said, the attack is also a "blatant assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability. It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."

"That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients. The international community must hold the perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and ensure that the wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay," MEA added.

MEA also said, "India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, wishes a swift recovery to those injured, and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment. We also reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan."

Pakistan bombs Afghanistan

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban government in Afghanistan claimed that Pak military regime carried out an airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. He also said that large-scale damage was caused to the medical facility. However, Pakistan rejected targeting hospital and said its armed forces carried out “precision airstrikes” on targeted Taliban military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar.