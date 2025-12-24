India condemns demolition of Lord Vishnu statue at Thailand-Cambodia border: 'Such disrespectful acts...'

India said that "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world." The reaction comes after a statue of the Hindu deity was allegedly destroyed by the Thai military as border clashes between the neighbouring countries continue despite a peace deal.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (December 24) issued a statement on the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The ministry said that "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world." The reaction comes after a statue of the Hindu deity was allegedly destroyed by the Thai military as border clashes between the neighbouring countries continue despite a peace deal.

MEA statement on incident

In the statement posted on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Hindu and Buddhist deities are "deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage." The statement added: "Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place. We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage."

Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

The Vishnu statue, reportedly built in 2014, was toppled with a bulldozer allegedly by Thai military engineers. A video showing the demolition of the statue was circulated on social media platforms, leading to uproar. Earlier in the day, Cambodia had also slammed Thailand for razing the Hindu deity statue. Thai authorities have so far not issued a response over the incident. Border clashes between the two Southeast Asian nations erupted in July this year. Though a peace deal brokered by United States President Donald Trump was signed, fighting resumed earlier this month. Talks to end the deadly clashes between the neighbours are ongoing.