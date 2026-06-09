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India condemns deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK: 'Hope international community will hold Pakistan accountable'

In a statement, India accused its neighbour of attempting to conceal its failures through a campaign of misinformation and called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its human rights violations.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 07:22 PM IST

India condemns deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK: 'Hope international community will hold Pakistan accountable'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
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India on Tuesday criticised Pakistan over a deadly crackdown on protesters in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region, which has left dozens of people dead. In a statement, India accused its neighbour of attempting to conceal its failures through a campaign of misinformation and called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its human rights violations. The remarks came after more than 30 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in PoK.

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted a recurring pattern of misinformation coming out of Pakistan. "We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said during a media briefing. "There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured," the spokesperson added. Jaiswal further said that the world must take note of the deteriorating situation in the region. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses."

The MEA statement came after more than 30 people were killed and around 200 others were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in PoK. The violence occurred after the authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) -- a prominent civil society alliance that has led protests over economic and political issues in the restive area. The JAAC has been protesting over earlier incidents of violence, internet blackouts, electricity shortages, price rise, unemployment, resource exploitation, and political marginalisation.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed serious concerns over the regional government's decision to proscribe the JAAC under an anti-terrorism law. In a statement on Monday, the HRCP strongly condemned the use of excessive force and the deaths of civilians as well as law enforcers. "While dialogue is essential, it cannot be meaningful amid the continued political disenfranchisement of the region's people. The right to peaceful protest must be upheld, and grievances addressed transparently," the commission said in the statement.

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