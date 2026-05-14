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India condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel near Oman, says targeting commercial shipping ‘unacceptable’

India condemned a recent attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, calling the incident "unacceptable".

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 14, 2026, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

India condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel near Oman, says targeting commercial shipping ‘unacceptable’
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India condemned a recent attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, calling the incident "unacceptable". Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an official statement that India deplores the continued targeting of commercial shipping and civilian mariners in regional waters.

Randhir Jaiswal on X, shared the official statement, that read, "The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable, and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," the statement said.

The Ministry confirmed that all Indian crew members aboard the vessel are safe following rescue efforts carried out by Omani authorities. "All Indian crew on board are safe, and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," the statement added.

India further emphasised the need to ensure the safety of maritime trade routes and civilian personnel operating in international waters. "India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided," the statement noted.

Indian-flagged ship attacked

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf region and increased concerns over maritime security near key international shipping lanes. Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a maritime security incident in the Gulf region, including the reported seizure of a vessel near the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

In its advisory, UKMTO said it received a report of an incident approximately 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the advisory, the Company Security Officer (CSO) of the vessel reported that the ship had been boarded and taken over by "unauthorised personnel" while at anchor and was subsequently heading towards Iranian territorial waters.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 38NM northeast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The CSO has reported that the vessel has been taken by unauthorised personnel whilst at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters," the advisory stated.

UKMTO said investigations into the incident are ongoing and advised vessels operating in the region to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

(with ANI inputs)

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