India condemns attack of Hindu religious premises in UK's Leicester, seeks immediate action

After India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on August 28, violence broke out in the British city of Leicester, and the Indian High Commission in the UK issued a statement condemning the violence on Monday.

The High Commission published a statement on the matter on Monday, saying that it had " strongly " taken up the problem. It said that it has demanded swift action be taken against those responsible for the assaults.

“We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalization of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks,” the release stated.

According to the statement, the High Commission has also urged the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the affected population.

Violence broke out on Melton Road, Belgrave, on August 28 after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

According to a statement released by the Leicestershire Police, 15 people have been detained so far in connection with the riots, as reported by the ANI.

Ruchi Ghanashyam, the former Indian high commissioner to the UK, also spoke out against the attack, calling it “very terrible and disturbing.