India condemns Abu Dhabi attacks at UNSC, calls it blatant violation of international law

India has condemned the Abu Dhabi attacks at the United Nations security council calling it a " blatant violation of international law and is also against all civilized norms." Two Indians died and two were injured in the attack claimed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

Indian Envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti, in a "strong condemnation of the recent terror attack" in the United Arab Emirates' capital said that "such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable." The was the first such attack by Houthis in UAE and targeted Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)'s a storage facility.

The Indian envoy said that New Delhi "stands in solidarity with UAE and extends its support for an unequivocal condemnation of this attack by the Council". He highlighted that it is "important that the Council stands united in sending a clear signal against such acts of terror."

Earlier Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to the UAE Foreign minister on the incident. This is the for the two time Indian interests have been attacked by Houthis who aimed to harm UAE. On January 3, a UAE flagged vessel was hijacked off the coast of Yemen by Houthis. Seven of the 11 crew members of the vessel are Indians and remain under Houthi custody.