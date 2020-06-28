'India committed to protect borders and sovereignty': PM Modi addresses nation in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 11 AM on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, the Prime Minister brought up the burning issue of India's clash with Chinese troops near the Line of Actual Control between the two countries at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Prime Minister Modi said that a "befitting reply" has been given to those coveting Indian territories.

"The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories," said the Prime Minister.

The world has seen India's strength and our commitment to peace. pic.twitter.com/TlM9F0D0lJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2020

He paid his respects to the brave martyrs who fought to protect Indian territory at the borders. "India knows how to fulfill the role of an ally, and also to give a befitting reply to transgressions. Our courageous soldiers have shown that they won't allow a single scratch on Mother India's dignity," said Prime Minister Modi.

"India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces... their spirit and sacrifice is venerable," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the difficulty that the people are facing this year but insisted that they shall overcome it like always.

"People are commonly talking about one thing: When will 2020 end? They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges," said the Prime Minister during this monthly radio address.

"The coronavirus pandemic was discussed the most this year. But people are also discussing when this year will end. Some are saying this year is not good and some say it is unlucky. I think about why this is happening. About 6-7 months back we did not know that coronavirus type of crisis will hit us. There were challenges this year like cyclone Amphan, locust swarm attacks and what is been done by neighbouring countries," the Prime Minister said.

"Problems and challenges come but should we consider 2020 as bad. I don`t think so. No matter how many challenges come in a year, the year does not turn bad," he added.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 66th edition of the radio broadcast.

The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month. His last address through the radio programme was on May 31.

In his last address, he had highlighted that the people of India should now be even more careful in their fight against the coronavirus menace as the economy is gradually being reopened. He insisted that India's population is more than most other countries but still the threat has been tackled well so far.

He had also thanked the Indian Railways Family for being at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country and arranging the means for several migrant labourers to return home to their native states amid this crisis, as well as enabling the quarantine facilities, testing, and check-up for them.