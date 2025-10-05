Aviation watchdog DGCA issues directive to airlines amid festive season: 'Will maintain rigorous...'

Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion
INDIA
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is mandated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festive season and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation released on Sunday. Accordingly, the DGCA proactively took up the issue with airlines and asked them to augment flight capacities for the festive season by deploying additional flights to meet high demand.
In their response, airlines have announced the addition of several new flights to meet increased demand. IndiGo will deploy approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors, while Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate around 486 extra flights across 20 sectors. Similarly, SpiceJet is set to add about 546 additional flights covering 38 sectors. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers' interests during the festive season.
The period between October and December typically sees heavy travel due to major festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Christmas, leading to fare hikes on popular routes across the country. The civil aviation ministry said the aviation regulator would "maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passenger interests during the festival season." According to data from the aviation analytics firm Cirium, Indian airlines are scheduled to operate 22,945 domestic flights per week this month, which is 2.1 percent lower year-on-year.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).