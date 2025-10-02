Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India

INDIA

India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025

India and China had a standoff that began in 2020 and had strained bilateral ties, which impacted air travel between the countries.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 07:30 PM IST

India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025
File photo
India has announced that direct air services with China will resume by the end of October 2025. This is the first such flight since 2020. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said civil aviation authorities from both countries had, since earlier this year, held technical-level discussions on resuming flights and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement.

Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025. "This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges," MEA said.

IndiGo announces resumption of its services to China

Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo has announced the resumption of its services to Mainland China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights starting October 26, 2025. Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly. IndiGo will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate these flights that will re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations: IndiGo

Modi-Xi meet

Last month, during their meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected on the pragmatic approach from both countries of prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement. Earlier, the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, suspended for a long time, was restored for the summer of 2025.

 

