Ladakh Standoff: India, China to hold 9th Corps Commander-level talks Sunday

The 9th round of India-China Corps Commander-level military talks will take place on Sunday. The talks are expected to begin at around 9.30-10 am on January 24 in Moldo, opposite the Chushul sector in India.

The military talks come after more than two months. The last talks (8th round) took place on November 6, 2020, in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks come even as the many months' long India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh continues. The standoff that started in April/May last year saw Galwan incident in June during which 20 Indian soldiers died due to aggressive actions by the Chinese army. China has stayed mum about the casualties on its own side, though the Indian side has confirmed significant number.

The Ministry of External Affairs recently said, "India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the western sector and for full restoration of peace and tranquility."

Along with military round of talks, both sides continue diplomatic round of talks-- Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC).

The last round of WMCC took place on December 18, 2020. During that round of talks, the two sides agreed to hold the next round of Senior Commanders' meeting soon.