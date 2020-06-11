India, China to continue military talks over eastern Ladakh dispute

On Wednesday, the Major-Generals of the two sides held talks.

India and China will continue their military talks to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh where the Chinese have deployed a large number of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"After the Major General-level talks on Wednesday, the talks are expected to be held over the next few days in Chushul at multiple levels to find solutions to the dispute in specific areas," sources said.

The sources further added that the talks would be held to find a solution to the dispute in Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 (114 Brigade area) and Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs area).

The Major-General level talks were held after the military Commander-level talks were held on June 6 between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.

After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian Armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 kms from their standoff positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs. The two sides would also hold talks at battalion commander level to find amicable solutions to the satisfaction of both sides.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC and the two nuclear-armed neighbours established the highest level of mechanism to deal with border disputes following 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam standoff, and the second informal meeting was held last year in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, almost 50 kilometres south of Chennai.