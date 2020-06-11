India, China to continue military talks over eastern Ladakh dispute

Headlines

Serial killer nurse murders 7 babies: Lucy Letby’s motive behind horrific crimes explained; know top theories

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander one step closer to Moon, completes final deboosting; know next move of ISRO's mission

Happy Onam 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander one step closer to Moon, completes final deboosting; know next move of ISRO's mission

Top Indian batters with most ODI runs since World Cup 2019

Foods that can help reduce back pain

10 foods that lower cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

HomeIndia

India

India, China to continue military talks over eastern Ladakh dispute

On Wednesday, the Major-Generals of the two sides held talks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 09:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and China will continue their military talks to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh where the Chinese have deployed a large number of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"After the Major General-level talks on Wednesday, the talks are expected to be held over the next few days in Chushul at multiple levels to find solutions to the dispute in specific areas," sources said.

The sources further added that the talks would be held to find a solution to the dispute in Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 (114 Brigade area) and Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs area).

On Wednesday, the Major-Generals of the two sides held talks and they would be followed up now by talks at Brigade and Battalion level.

The Major-General level talks were held after the military Commander-level talks were held on June 6 between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul. 
After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian Armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 kms from their standoff positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs. The two sides would also hold talks at battalion commander level to find amicable solutions to the satisfaction of both sides.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC and the two nuclear-armed neighbours established the highest level of mechanism to deal with border disputes following 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam standoff, and the second informal meeting was held last year in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, almost 50 kilometres south of Chennai.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in Lok Sabha polls: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

This school dropout earned Rs 24,281 crore in 1 day, was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, then...

'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate

Viral video: Man's remarkable composure amidst dozens of mighty pythons leaves internet shocked

Watch: Bangladesh opener walks on fire for 'mind-training' ahead of Asia Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE