FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi direct flights after 6 years

Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees 'Viksit Bharat' alignment

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams Union Budget 2026: 'Glaring exclusion of Kerala is...'

Pakistan to participate in T20 World Cup 2026, Will they play against India?

Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song in Ranveer Singh film: 'It satisfies the boy in me'

The 50: When and where to watch, full and final list of 50 confirmed contestants, all about latest TV and OTT reality show

AR Rahman says 'information gets misunderstood' in his first public appearance after 'communal' remark row

Sky Guards: The Rise of India’s Army Air Defence in the Age of Drones

Prakash Raj says he will never do 'propaganda' films: 'I have some shame left in me, don't want to earn money otherwise'

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman's game plan to blunt impact of US tariffs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi direct flights after 6 years

India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi flights

Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees 'Viksit Bharat' alignment

Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees '

Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song in Ranveer Singh film: 'It satisfies the boy in me'

Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi direct flights after 6 years

According to an official release, the inaugural Shanghai-New Delhi flight departed today from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, carrying over 230 passengers on board the Boeing 787 aircraft. The relaunch comes after a gap of nearly six years.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 09:58 PM IST

India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi direct flights after 6 years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, under the leadership of Consul General Pratik Mathur, warmly welcomed the resumption of Air India's direct flight services between Shanghai and New Delhi, marking a major step forward in restoring people-to-people, business and institutional connectivity between India and China. 

According to an official release, the inaugural Shanghai-New Delhi flight departed today from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, carrying over 230 passengers on board the Boeing 787 aircraft. The relaunch comes after a gap of nearly six years and represents a significant milestone in normalising bilateral air connectivity following the suspension of services in early 2020. 

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Pratik Mathur said, "The resumption of direct flights between Shanghai and New Delhi is a tangible expression of the renewed momentum in India-China engagement. Enhanced air connectivity is essential for facilitating trade, tourism, academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts, particularly between India and East China. We are pleased to see Air India restoring this important link."

As per a release, Air India will operate the route four times a week using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring modernised cabins and enhanced onboard services. The restored service reflects the growing demand for travel between the two countries and the steady recovery of cross-border mobility. It will also support commercial, educational and cultural exchanges between India and the Yangtze River Delta region, one of China's most economically dynamic clusters.

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen connectivity and deepen cooperation across trade, investment, tourism, education and cultural exchange, the release stated.

As per a release, Air India will operate the route four times a week using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring modernised cabins and enhanced onboard services. The restored service reflects the growing demand for travel between the two countries and the steady recovery of cross-border mobility. It will also support commercial, educational and cultural exchanges between India and the Yangtze River Delta region, one of China's most economically dynamic clusters.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly publshed from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi direct flights after 6 years
India-China ties take off as Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi flights
Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees 'Viksit Bharat' alignment
Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees '
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams Union Budget 2026: 'Glaring exclusion of Kerala is...'
Shashi Tharoor slams Union Budget 2026: 'Glaring exclusion of Kerala'
Pakistan to participate in T20 World Cup 2026, Will they play against India?
Pakistan to participate in T20 World Cup 2026, Will they play against India?
Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song in Ranveer Singh film: 'It satisfies the boy in me'
Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev reveals story behind Shararat song
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement