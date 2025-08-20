India-China ties: Resumption of direct flights and other key decisions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes visit

Relations between India and China had hit a low point after deadly border clashes in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers were killed. Read on for more details on this.

India and China have been gradually rebuilding ties after years of tensions amid economic pressure from the United States in the form of tariffs. Relations between the neighbouring Asian powers had gone south after deadly border clashes in mid-2020. But the two sides have been taking steps to improve bilateral ties: the latest being Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India, which he concluded on Tuesday. The top official had several key meetings in New Delhi, with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and finally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are the top points on easing Indo-China tensions.

How was Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's schedule in India?

Over his two-day visit, 71-year-old Yi held a series of meetings in New Delhi. He first met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the two discussed a range of topics including economic issues and border trade. He then met Indian NSA Ajit Doval for the latest round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question. He concluded his trip after a meeting with PM Modi, after which the PM said that Indo-China ties had in the past year made "steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities."

What steps have India, China taken to improve ties?

With Wang Yi's visit, several key announcements have been made on India-China ties. Both sides have agreed to resume direct flight connectivity, which has remained suspended for over five years. The countries have also decided to reopen border trade via three designated trading points, according to the Indian External Affairs Ministry. The nations also agreed to set up an expert group for "early harvest" of boundary delimitation in border areas, the ministry said in a press release. The facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions has also been agreed upon.

What's next for India-China relations now?

The key meetings and developments take place just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China, marking his first trip to the country in seven years. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin city. The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance which was founded in 2001. PM Modi had last visited China in June 2018, when he attended the SCO summit in Qingdao city.

How have India-China ties been in recent years?

India-China ties had hit a low point after the deadly border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers were killed. Now, the timing of the improvement in ties is crucial as both India and China have been engaged in a trade standoff with the United States over Donald Trump's tariff policy. India faces a massive 50 percent tariff on exporting goods to America. In China's case, the country is involved in trade negotiations with the US as a truce deadline is set for November.

Why did India-China ties go south?

Ties between India and China had hit a low point after deadly border clashes along the LAC in June 2020.

Since when have direct flights been suspended between India and China?

Direct flight connectivity between India and China has remained suspended since 2020, when flight services were disrupted around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When will PM Modi visit China?

PM Modi will visit China at the end of this month for the SCO summit, marking his first trip to the country in seven years. The SCO summit is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1.