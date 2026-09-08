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'India-China ties are gradually moving in a positive direction': MEA

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the two-day engagement took place on September 6 at Wacha on the Indian side and on September 7 at Damai on the Chinese side.

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Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 08:48 PM IST

'India-China ties are gradually moving in a positive direction': MEA
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
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India and China held their first-ever Corps Commander-level meeting in the eastern sector at the Wacha-Damai border meeting points in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in ongoing bilateral efforts to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Addressing a biweekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the two-day engagement took place on September 6 at Wacha on the Indian side and September 7 at Damai on the Chinese side.

The high-level military dialogue followed foundational agreements reached between the Special Representatives of both nations in August 2025 and August 2026, alongside recent Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings held in Beijing and New Delhi. "India-China ties are gradually moving in a positive direction," Jaiswal stated during the briefing. "This gradual normalisation of ties, people-to-people ties are very important. And when we talk of people-to-people ties or normalisation of people ties, we also talk about visa issues that also help in promoting people-to-people ties."

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) convened their inaugural Corps Commander-level dialogue in the eastern sector at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Girish Kalia, Commander of the Rangapahar-based 3 Corps. Operationally, the Indian Army guards the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh through two primary formations: the 3 Corps and the Tezpur-based 4 Corps.

The talks follow a high-level visit to China by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during which both nations agreed on joint measures to ensure peace and stability along the LAC.The dialogue comes shortly after Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth visited the 3 Corps headquarters to review combat preparedness and evaluate strategies for enhancing mountain warfare capabilities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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