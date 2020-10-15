India, China talks are 'work in progress': S Jaishankar

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said the discussions with the Chinese on the Line of actual control row is "work in progress" and India will "wait to see how this plays out".

Speaking at a media event, EAM recalled his meet with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in September and said, "We had a discussion and we agreed on the importance of early disengagement and since then meeting have happened between the military commanders assisted by diplomats. That is work in progress."

He added, "We regularly patrol the Line of Actual Control... Army is present and is monitoring...discussion are going on, it is work in progress. The first rule is don't predict what is going on".

Ties between the two countries have suffered after the increased Chinese build-up and galwan incident in which India lost 20 of its soldiers.

Describing the Chinese troop build-up as one that "has no precedent in recent past" and whose "gravity..is certainly there", EAM said, "Can rising china and rising India find an equilibrium and situation at borders is an expression of that challenge, inability to meet the challenge"

He explained, "If underlined peace and tranquility is disturbed, if the agreements... are not honored, then that is the primary cause of disruption."

The seventh corps commanders meet happened on Monday, in which the Chinese gave a proposal. The proposal has been discussed at the China study group.