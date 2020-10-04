India-China talks: 7th Corps Commanders meet on October 12

New Delhi: The 7th India China corps commanders meet will take place on October 12 and is expected to not only take stock of the situation on the ground but also measures on de-escalation by the Chinese side.

The 6th round of Indian and Chinese Senior Commanders took place on September 21, after which both sides issued a joint statement. The statement called for "earnestly" implementing the "important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries" and among other things "stop sending more troops to the frontline".

Last week, the 19th round of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination or WMCC talks between India and China happened in which both sides agreed to strengthen communication between ground commanders at Line of Actual Control to "avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground."

A statement by the ministry of external affairs on the meet said both sides "noted that the agreement between the two Foreign Ministers should be sincerely implemented to ensure disengagement at all the friction points along the LAC."

While this was the 5th WMCC meet since the Galwan incident in June, the meet happened in the backdrop of 2 important meetings--the first in-person meeting between foreign ministers of 2 countries which happened in Moscow and 6th corps commanders meet, both the meet saw joint statements being issued.

The Moscow foreign-ministers pact called for the easing tensions via dialogue, disengagement and maintain a proper distance between troops at Line of Actual Control.