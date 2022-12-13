India-China standoff: PLA's land grab attempt thwarted in Arunachal, IAF monitoring situation along LAC | Top updates

India-China border standoff - Representational Image

The Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA from “unilaterally” changing the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.

In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Singh also said Indian troops confronted the attempt in a "firm and resolute manner", and Chinese personnel went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders. He also made an identical statement in Rajya Sabha.

Here are the top updates on the India-China border standoff:

The opposition demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha soon after Singh concluded his statement on the Tawang face-off incident.

In Rajya Sabha, the Congress staged a walkout after it was denied permission to seek clarifications on the Defence Minister’s statement. Congress members said there was no point in sitting inside the House if they are not given clarifications.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is said to be closely monitoring the situation along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh following the skirmish. According to people familiar with the development, the IAF has also stepped up its overall surveillance in the areas in view of the Chinese attempt of transgression on December 9, adding it follows standard operation procedures that included scrambling of fighter jets in case of specific security concerns.

Reacting to the incident, China said that the situation was “generally stable” along its border with India. At a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the two sides have maintained smooth communication on border-related issues through diplomatic and military channels. Wang, however, declined to provide details of the December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no one can capture an inch of Indian land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, and claimed the actual reason behind the Congress disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings was not the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers but a question on the cancellation of FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Shah said if the Question Hour, which was a washout following the opposition's protest, had continued, then he would have told the House that the RGF's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration was cancelled as it got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy for research related to development of the Sino-India relationship while its registration is for social work.

In a swipe at the Congress, Shah said since the RGF might already have conducted the research, have it included the issue of the occupation of thousands of hectares of Indian land by China in 1962? "If research is conducted on this subject then what is the outcome of it," he told reporters.

Seeking to turn the tables on the Congress as the opposition party has been targeting the Modi government over its handling of the border dispute with China, the home minister claimed India lost its membership of the United Nations Security Council because of the personal relationship its leaders had with foreign leaders.