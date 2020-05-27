Headlines

India-China stand-off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with CDS, three Services Chiefs

Army Chief General MM Naravane had last week visited Leh to take stock of the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2020, 12:15 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a security review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to review the ground situation in Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a stand-off.

In an hour-long meeting, the Defence Minister was reportedly briefed about the Indian response to the Chinese troops' mobilisation. 

The meeting has decided that road constructions would continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese, reports said. 

A series high-level meeting took place in Delhi on Tuesday on the matter.

Army Chief General MM Naravane had last week visited Leh to take stock of the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Leh is the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh, where Naravane reviewed security deployment of forces along the border with China. 

Top military sources told Zee News that India has further increased its strength in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley -- the two contentious areas where Chinese army is learnt to have deployed around 2,000 to 2,500 troops besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure.

The presence of Chinese troops around several key points including Indian Post KM120 along the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley is reportedly the biggest concern for the Indian army. 

The face-offs reportedly took place after the Chinese side objected to Indian construction near the border in its territory. 

Global Times, the Chinese government mouthpiece, has said that "Chinese border defence troops have enhanced control measures in the Galwan Valley region".

Galwan valley is an area in eastern Ladakh where the Chinese troops are reported to have entered.

While Global times claimed that built up in response to India's construction of a structure, New Delhi has said the Chinese had hindered Indian patrols in the area.

While tension continues to rise, sources in the government have said that the two sides are in touch at the local and diplomatic level. 

