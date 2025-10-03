India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that resumption of direct flights between India and China is in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between the them. The civil aviation authorities have been engaged in discussions on resuming air services.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that resumption of direct flights between India and China is in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between the two nations. Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Yesterday we had issued a press release and thereafter I understand that commercial activity in this regard has started. This is, of course, in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between India and China.” As part of this understanding, India and China are slated to resume direct flights by late October.

The civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in discussions on resuming air services and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release, said that it has been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume later this month. “Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalization of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement,” the release said.

“Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to the commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria,” it added.

According to the release, this agreement between the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges. This development follows commitments made during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in August. During his bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both sides had agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on facilitating visas for tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions.

Direct flights between India and China had been suspended following the Doklam standoff and the COVID-19 pandemic.