India & China planning 2nd informal summit in October: Ministry of External Affairs

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that both India and China are in touch regarding a second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to take place in India later this year. The summit is likely to take place in October.

The MEA, in a statement said, "The two sides are in touch through diplomatic channels to finalise the date and venue for the meeting. Details about the visit will be announced in due course after they are finalised."

During the first informal summit in Wuhan in April last year, President Xi had accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India for another informal summit in 2019.