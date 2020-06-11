Headlines

India

India, China maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve border situation: MEA

The two sides maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest as also to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, MEA said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 10:57 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India and China agreed during their June 6 meeting that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders.  

The Indian delegation led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin held the extensive meeting in the Chushul-Moldo region. 

"As you are aware, a meeting was held between the Corps Commanders of India and China on 6th June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region.  This meeting was in continuation of the diplomatic and military engagements which both sides have maintained to address the situation in areas along the India-China border. It was agreed that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly briefing. 

"The two sides are, therefore, maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest as also to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas. This is essential for the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations," he said.

On the issue of new political map approved by Nepal Parliament, the MEA said that India deeply values its civilization, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal.

"Our multi-faceted bilateral partnership has expanded and diversified in the recent years with increased focus and enhanced Government of India’s assistance on humanitarian, development and connectivity projects in Nepal," the spokesperson said. 

India has been reaching out to friendly neighbouring countries including Nepal, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to chart out a common strategy to combat COVID-19 in the region, he said. 

"India has extended all possible technical, medical and humanitarian assistance to Nepal. We have supplied about 25 tonnes of medical aid to Nepal including Paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medicines, test kits and other medical supplies. Government of India has also ensured that there is no untoward disruption in trade and supply of essential goods to Nepal, despite the lockdown on both sides. India has also helped in repatriation of Nepalese nationals stranded abroad on humanitarian grounds," he said. 

