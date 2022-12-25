India-China LAC row: Beijing comments on ‘stability’ in border areas days after Tawang clash

Photo: IANS

Days after the December 9 standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing has spoken on its relations with India. China’s Foreign Ministry has said that the country is ready to work with its neighbour toward “steady and sound growth of China-India relations”.

"China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted by the media.

The statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes just two weeks after the border clash in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

India and China had conducted the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border on December 20, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said after the clash. Both sides had agreed to “maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector”, the MEA statement had added.

India and China had agreed to keep close contact and maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to carve out a mutually acceptable resolution at the earliest for the remaining issues.

READ | Pakistan intelligence agency ISI attempting to revive LTTE in Tamil Nadu: Report

(With inputs from ANI)