India-China issue joint statement on LAC after 12th round of military talks

Amid the India-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh, the two countries held the 12th round of talks on Sunday. Both the countries have now issued a joint statement.

According to both sides, this round of meetings was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding.

The statement added that the two countries have agreed to expeditiously resolve the remaining issues in accordance with existing agreements and protocols and to maintain the pace of talks. They have also agreed that both the countries will continue effective efforts for stability along the LAC. Along with this, they will jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the region. Notably, the 12th round of the Corps Commander level meeting between India and China was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting place. Prior to this meeting, a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China was held in Dushanbe on July 14. On June 25, the 22nd meeting of the Mechanism Group constituted for consultation on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held. After these two meetings, the road was prepared for the next meeting of the Corps Commander level.

Both sides had in-depth talks on the disputed issues in the western sector. Also, ideas were shared with each other to take forward the process of disengagement from the rest of the areas of tension. Both sides said that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding.

The two sides agreed to expeditiously resolve the remaining issues in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and to maintain the pace of negotiations.