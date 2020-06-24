India, China hold joint secretary-level talks to discuss border tensions; emphasise to 'strictly respect & observe' LAC

India and China on Wednesday held joint secretary-level talks to discuss the ongoing border tension in eastern Ladakh and emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held through video-conference. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia), while Director General of the Department of Boundary & Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese MFA led the Chinese delegation.

The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas, in particular the "situation in eastern Ladakh."

"The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley area on 15th June that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control," the MEA said in a statement.

"The two sides recalled the conversation last week between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June," the MEA said.

"The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of broader relationship between the two countries. In this context, they also took note of the discussions in the second meeting of the Senior Commanders held on 22 June," the ministry further said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level including under the framework of WMCC to resolve the existing situation peacefully, the MEA added.

WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between their border security personnel.

Earlier, India and China held Corps Commander-level talks on Monday in which both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the eastern Ladakh sector. Indian Army 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart held a meeting that lasted about 11 hours at the Border Personnel Meeting Point at Moldo to reduce the tensions between the two countries.

The commander-level talks were held after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 and 10 Indian soldiers also were held captive and later released. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.