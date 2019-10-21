India, China handled 'perceptional differences' with 'great maturity', says Rajnath Singh

He said both the neighbouring countries have amicably managed their differences and not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand.

Affirming that India shares cordial relations with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 'perceptional differences' between the two countries on boundary issue have been handled with "great maturity and responsibly".

"India shares cordial relations with China. There are perceptional differences between both the countries on the boundary issue but the issue has been handled with great maturity and responsibly," Singh said in a tweet

Singh said both the neighbouring countries have amicably managed their differences and not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand. "Both countries have not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand," he added.

To support his statement, the minister referred to the second informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

In another tweet, he said that Xi did not mention Kashmir during the aforementioned meeting, highlighting that any decision on Kashmir was India's internal matter. He further added that China’s recent statement for action against terror is also significant.

Kashmir is India’s internal and integral matter. Even the Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping did not mention Kashmir in his meeting with PM Shri Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram. China’s recent statement for action against terror is also significant. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 21, 2019

The Defence Minister is currently in Ladakh to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Colonel Chewang Rinchen Bridge' on the Shyok River.