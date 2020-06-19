India-China faceoff: PM Modi to chair all-party meet at 5 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting on Friday over the ongoing India-China border situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 pm.

Those who are expected to attend Friday's all-party meet are: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, Siromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Biju Janata Dal President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, CPI-M Secretary General Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, JDU president, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DMK president MK Stalin, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, BSP chief Mayawati.

Media reports say that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to heads of all political parties and invited them to the all-party meet. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not been invited to the meeting as the party does not meet the requirement of more than 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha required for Friday~s meet.

Only parties with more than 5 MP has been called for the meeting, sources stated.

The decision to hold the meeting is crucial as the ruling BJP government has come under pressure from all political parties after 20 Army jawans were martyred in the violent clashes in Eastern Ladakh with China. The meeting will aim to form a political consensus regarding the subsequent approach over the border conflict with China.

The primary opposition party--Congress has said that it will stand with the government as tensions between both countries reached boiling point after the clashes in Galwan valley.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources.