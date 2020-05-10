India-China face-off in north Sikkim, troops from both sides reportedly injured

India and China had a heated confrontation a few days ago in north Sikkim and troops of both sides received injuries, army sources said on Sunday.

News agency PTI quoted official sources saying that a number of personnel on both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged punches. The troops disengaged after a dialogue at the local level, sources added.

"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," a source informed.

News reports suggest that a total of 150 soldiers were involved in the face-off that allegedly took place a few days back.

Earlier today, several reports claimed that clashes have erupted between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Naku La sector of north Sikkim. The area is located ahead of Muguthang and is traditionally not prone to clashes between the two forces. There's no road connectivity in the area and it is maintained through helicopters.

Some of the reports called the clash so intense that some of the soldiers on both sides got injured.

As per the sources quoted by Zee Media, the clashes took place during regular patrolling by the forces from the two countries and the matter has been resolved at the local level as of now.

Sources said that temporary face-offs occur between the troops of both the countries due to the boundary issue, adding that this skirmish has occurred after a long time.

In 2017, troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction, which even triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours.

The dispute covers the 3,488-km-long de-facto border between India and China, also called the Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.